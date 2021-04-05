Temperatures warmed up over the weekend, but that warmer air will come to a pause for the middle of the week.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly clear skies are expected in the morning, but cloud cover will be increasing into the afternoon. Temperatures will start in the middle 50s and warm to near 80° with partly sunny skies.
STORMS COMING MID-WEEK
Two rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Wednesday. One round in the morning and another Wednesday afternoon with the passage of a cold front.
That cold front is expected to pass through central Missouri in the mid to late afternoon during peak heating of the day.
Due to this, we will have to watch the atmosphere very closely for any increases in instability and wind shear, both main ingredients supportive for severe weather. As of now, the ingredients are marginal at best due to expected heavy cloud cover.
This means at this time the severe threat is low, but we’ll be watching the forecast closely.
LOOKING AHEAD
Thursday will be a chilly day with passing rain showers and highs in the middle 50s. Sunshine will return as we head into Friday with highs near 70°, but another passing cold front will bring a chance of rain for Saturday morning.