Wednesday was the hottest day of the year, reaching 89º at the Columbia Regional Airport.
Then Thursday hit 92º and became the hottest.
Then Friday went up to 95º with heat indices between 95-100º for the majority of central Missouri.
So... Saturday?
Nope, Saturday shouldn't be hotter and our "hottest days" streak should end. However, hot temps in the 90s will last through at least early next week.
HUMIDITY CHANGES
Are you tired of the humidity yet? Or maybe you love humidity (those people are out there, trust me!). Regardless of how you feel about it, it's going down.
A cold front on Saturday will bring a slight chance for a few pop-up showers and storms. Central Missouri is expected to remain mainly dry.
Behind this cold front the humidity will be lower. This trend of drier air will especially be felt after Monday of next week.
High pressure from the north will shove moisture to our south and we'll be dry and sunny for the majority of next week. Temps will, overall, remain above average for this time of year.