Colder temperatures will continue to filter in through into the weekend.
Overall our forecast temperatures are looking well below average through next week.
Saturday: The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 2/5 for Saturday (2/6/2021). This means that there could be issues and you'll want to stay updated as 1-3" of snow is expected.
SATURDAY SNOW
Snow will move into the region once again on Saturday. It will start in the late morning and should exit by early evening. Therefore, expect a snowy Saturday afternoon throughout central Missouri. Highs will be near 30º, so this should be a fluffier/wetter snow.
This snow will lead to minor accumulations. Areas south of Highway 50 will be on the lower end of the totals, picking up a dusting to an inch of snow. Locations along and north of Highway 50, including most of the KOMU 8 viewing area will see slightly higher totals of 1-3" thanks to increased lift in the atmosphere creating more snowfall.
SATURDAY TRAVEL
Ground temperatures have been cooling and will continue to cool leading up to the start of snowfall. This means that snow should start sticking almost immediately. Road conditions will quickly start to become more slick once the snow begins around midday. In addition to the snow falling on the roads we will see reduced visibility as winds will be gusting up to 25MPH.
Road conditions will likely remain slick Saturday evening as temperatures start to rapidly drop. Main roads will slowly improve as treatment continues, but some slick spots will likely linger into Sunday morning.
THE COLDEST PATTERN OF WINTER
Sunday morning will start with low temps in the single digits. Morning wind chills will range from 0 to -10°. Highs will climb to the lower 20s in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll need to watch a passing wave to the north of HWY 24 that could bring light snow to northern Missouri.
Another push of moisture will bring another chance of snow Monday and Tuesday. It is too early to talk specifics with accumulation, but they do look low at this point. This is still several days away so the track of the moisture could shift. Stay tuned!
A cold pattern is likely to persist through next week with highs in the 10s and 20s and lows in the single digits. We will also need to watch for additional waves of energy that could bring light snow chances. Overall, the middle and end of next week is looking drier.