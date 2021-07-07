Rain is back in the forecast today, but don't worry. We are not expecting flooding conditions out of today's round.
We could see an isolated t-storm this afternoon/evening, our first rain chances in central Missouri in nearly a week! Highs in the upper 80s, feeling like the lower 90s due to the heat index.
It has been nearly a week since our last rain chances which has allowed for the ground to finally recover after all that flooding in late June. River levels have also fallen back to near-normal levels.
Heat indices will be in the 90s for the next several days and will make for uncomfortable outdoor conditions through this upcoming weekend. Friday will be the warmest day with a heat index nearing 100 degrees.
We also have rain chances this weekend as another cold front is expected to pass through the region Saturday. This will lead to slightly cooler temperatures by Sunday.