Overnight storms are continuing to push their way into mid-MO. Storms are moving fast out of mid-MO and a clearing of the sky will soon happen. Portions of mid-MO have seen between 0.25" and 0.5" of rain this morning.
Throughout the rest of this morning, rain cooled air will continue to remain in the lower to middle 60s before warming to the lower 80s this afternoon. We will also see more sunshine midday and continue with mostly clear skies overnight.
Some portions of Missouri may see another round of thunderstorms this evening as storms develop mainly south of the I-70 corridor. I do expect many potions of mid-MO to stay north of these storms, but a stray storm may develop south of HWY 50. If these storms develop, we will watch the potential for large hail. The threat is mainly in SE MO.
Looking ahead at the rest of this week, temperatures will continue to be in the lower to middle 80s with multiple rounds of rain in the end of the week.