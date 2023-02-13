Today will likely be the best weather day this week. With dry conditions, abundant sunshine, and temperatures nearing the 60s, conditions will change starting tomorrow.
Rain returns to the forecast tomorrow mid to late morning in mid-Missouri. There will likely be continual rain into the afternoon before some dry time throughout the evening.
Along with rain, wind will be breezy tomorrow with gusts up to 40MPH. Winds will die down for Wednesday as temperatures warm up.
Another chance for precipitation will come on Thursday with rain and thunderstorms to our southeast and snow to our northwest. Mid-Missouri could see light showers and a few flurries early Thursday morning.