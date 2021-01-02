What a start to 2021! However, we're not quite done with winter weather yet. Another snow system wants to move across eastern Missouri this afternoon and since temperatures will not make it above freezing, melting will be hard to come by, as well.
Good morning! Temperatures will not allow for melting to occur today. Plus, an afternoon system could bring a dusting to areas along & south of I-70 and east of HWY 63. This won't show too many impacts but certainly won't help the current road situation. Still use caution. pic.twitter.com/uDtNu2jNU0— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) January 2, 2021
SATURDAY FLURRIES
Between 12 - 9 p.m. today, a low pressure system will bring a surge of energy and moisture across eastern Missouri, providing flurries over parts of central Missouri. The precipitation type will likely be snow, but we could see some freezing drizzle out ahead of this system. This will cause road conditions to worsen slightly through the afternoon.
Only a dusting of accumulation is expected with this system, including Columbia, Jefferson City and areas to the south and east. Since the bulk of this system will stay mainly over eastern Missouri, accumulations there will be slightly higher, up to an inch or so.
While this system is not nearly as large and dangerous as the one we saw yesterday, this will certainly not help our road conditions. Melting will not be able to occur and a dusting of snow can cause visibility issues and slick spots on untreated roads and bridges/overpasses. Still use caution travelling today, especially as snow is falling this afternoon.
WARMING TREND
After today, temperatures will warm, allowing for melting to finally happen as we end the weekend. Plus, the sun will make a few appearances! If you want to avoid winter weather and related road conditions today, I'd hold off errands until tomorrow. If you want to enjoy the winter weather safely, today is the day to play in the snow before it leaves us.
A LOOK AHEAD
The next weather maker will fall on Wednesday, but warmer temperatures should allow precipitation to stay as rain. There could be a few flakes on the backside of this system, but impacts look little to none.