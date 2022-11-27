Between 0.25" and 1.5" of rain have fallen over mid-Mo this weekend. With the ground being fairly saturated, and the air cooling overnight, this could lead to the development of fog in the early hours of the day on Monday.
Fog will begin to burn off once the sun begins to rise and visibility should be clear by mid-morning. The rest of the day on Monday will be mild with temperatures in the middle 50s.
The warmup continues into Tuesday as well. Temperatures will climb to the middle 60s. This will be short lived as a cold front will pass Tuesday night.
This cold front will bring much cooler temps for the middle of the week, along with the chance for some precipitation. Precipitation will likely begin as light rain showers in the late evening before becoming sleet or snow flurries overnight. No accumulation of snow is expected at this time.