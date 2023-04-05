After an overnight round of storms, some which were severe and produced ping-pong ball sized hail, mid-Missouri is now in the clear.
Post storm temperatures will be much cooler than yesterday. High temperatures will only be in the middle 50s today, near 30 degrees cooler than yesterday. Morning temps will likely dip into the upper 40s before noon.
There will also be a clearing of the sky throughout the beginning of the afternoon. We will be mostly cloudy to begin the day before becoming sunnier throughout the afternoon.
Temperatures continue to warm throughout the week. Back in the middle 60s by Friday, the lower 70s by the weekend, but all eyes look ahead to next week. Not only are temperatures going to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, we will also be significantly drier.