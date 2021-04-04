Happy Easter! I don't think we could possibly have asked for better weather, as today's weather will be - dare I say it - egg-celent. We'll break down the forecast below.
Easter Sunday
The morning will start off calm and cool, with temperatures around mid-MO in the upper 40s and lower 50s. If you're headed to a sunrise service or getting up early to plan activities, you may want a light jacket. Once the sun comes up, however, it's going to cause our temperatures to rise quickly.
By midday, look for temperatures in the lower 70s. We will see our highs this afternoon top out in the upper 70s beneath plentiful sunshine. We will also notice some wind, but it'll be lighter than it was on Saturday.
Overall, it's shaping up to be an incredible day.
Additionally, you'll want to turn your eyes to the sky for both sunrise and sunset today, as haze and smoke high up in the atmosphere will make the colors even more vivid than usual.
Monday & Tuesday: Staying Warm
Our warm spell will stick with us for a few more days. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday should both reach the middle to upper 70s, despite increased cloud cover both days. I still expect us to see sunshine, but we'll notice more clouds (especially by Tuesday).
It's also not out of the question that we could see a stray shower or storm Tuesday evening, though I expect the bulk of the rain to hold off until Wednesday.
Wednesday & Thursday: Rain Returns
The next storm system to impact our weather will slide in Tuesday night. Out ahead of it, warm and humid air will flow up into mid-MO. That will leave things feeling very spring-like by Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, and low temperatures early Wednesday should only drop down to around 60.
As the storm system nears our area, we will see increasing chances of rain and thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be during the day on Wednesday. Early indications are that we could see a round of rain as early as the morning commute. Chances of rain and thunderstorms will then continue throughout the day.
It's too early to talk about specifics in terms of timing and amounts. However, it does appear that outdoor activities may be impacted on Wednesday. Additionally, it is possible - not likely, but possible - that we could see a few strong storms. If mid-MO was to see this, it would likely come along the leading edge of the thunderstorms early Wednesday morning.
Again, we're still 4 days out. Much can and will change, so stay with us over the next few days as we know more.
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the storm system responsible for our rain will shift north and east. However, that will still provide an opportunity for wrap-around showers on Thursday. Given northerly winds and plentiful cloud cover, things will cool down for Thursday. Highs right now appear to only make the lower 60s, though it could be cooler if we have more rain in the area.
Looking Long Term: Friday & Beyond
Rain should move out Thursday night into Friday. That will allow temperatures to moderate into next weekend, with seasonable weather and only low chances for precipitation.
Have a fantastic Easter!