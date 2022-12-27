A warming trend has begun and temperatures are expected to largely be above average through the remaining few days of the month and continue into early January.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
The warming trend will be much more noticeable for Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be much closer to the freezing point tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We'll warm to the 50s tomorrow (Wednesday). #MidMoWx #MidMo #MoWx pic.twitter.com/DR3Srj1yTB— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 27, 2022
Temperatures will continue to warm through the day with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions with winds gusting up to 35 mph out of the south. Highs will warm to the lower to middle 50s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will warm to the 60s on Thursday before a slight drop to the 40s into the weekend as cloud cover and slight rain chances return.
Most of the rain looks to stay over Southeast Missouri, missing much of the KOMU 8 Viewing area. This means while a few isolated showers are possible on Friday and Saturday, most of the day will be dry.
Increased chances of rain will return early next week.