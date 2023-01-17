Webstory Image.png

Get ready for a chilly and rainy Wednesday across central Missouri as a cooler weather pattern takes hold. 

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Wednesday will have isolated rain showers that will quickly become widespread through the early afternoon hours.

Rain will start to wrap up in the afternoon and by the evening we will be mostly dry with clouds lingering. Temperatures will warm to the middle 40s for the afternoon and it will be a breezy day.

POP Fcst Tomorrow.png

Rainfall totals are expected to largely be around half an inch. 

ECMWF ADI Rain Accum..png

LOOKING AHEAD

Cloud cover will continue for Thursday with flurries possible during the morning. These won’t accumulate, but don’t be shocked if you see a few flakes flying through the sky. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Sunshine will return on Friday with highs in the lower 40s.

We’ll watch for another push of moisture that could bring a little bit of rain, and possibly a few snowflakes with high temperatures near 40°.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you