Get ready for a chilly and rainy Wednesday across central Missouri as a cooler weather pattern takes hold.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Wednesday will have isolated rain showers that will quickly become widespread through the early afternoon hours.
If you're traveling anywhere north of Highway 36 watch for a wintry mix on Wednesday morning. Otherwise, expect widespread rain across central Missouri through much of the day. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/ND8chsS60P— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 18, 2023
Rain will start to wrap up in the afternoon and by the evening we will be mostly dry with clouds lingering. Temperatures will warm to the middle 40s for the afternoon and it will be a breezy day.
Rainfall totals are expected to largely be around half an inch.
It's common that these winter systems bring severe weather to the southeast and strong snow storms to the north. Parts of Nebraska, surrounding North Platte are likely to see over a foot of snow. pic.twitter.com/n7EcPLBtxd— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 18, 2023
LOOKING AHEAD
Cloud cover will continue for Thursday with flurries possible during the morning. These won’t accumulate, but don’t be shocked if you see a few flakes flying through the sky. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
Sunshine will return on Friday with highs in the lower 40s.
We’ll watch for another push of moisture that could bring a little bit of rain, and possibly a few snowflakes with high temperatures near 40°.