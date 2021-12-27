Cloud cover has been increasing through the afternoon and it will remain in place through the evening ahead of rain chances that will move into the region starting early Tuesday morning.
A RAINY TUESDAY
A warm front accompanied with ample moisture will lift through the region on Tuesday morning bringing widespread rain chances for the morning and midday hours.
Expect wet roads on Tuesday as widespread rain moves through central Missouri during the morning and midday hours.Rainfall totals will be around 0.5-1" for most locations, but a few folks that get under downpours could see up to 2" #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/1Cx74OeU3d— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 27, 2021
A few downpours are possible, but we will become drier into the afternoon and evening. Many locations will see 0.5”-1” of much needed rainfall. A few areas could see locally higher amounts.
It will be a cold rain in the morning with temperatures hovering around 40°, but highs should warm to the 50s for the afternoon with drier conditions expected into the afternoon
A WARMER TREND TO END THE WEEK
Temperatures will return to a more seasonal level on Wednesday, but we will need to watch for a few rain showers in the afternoon mainly for areas near I-44. Highs are expected to reach the lower 40s.
Thursday will be dry and sunny skies will return as highs warm back to the middle 40s. Cloud cover will be increasing on Friday, but temperatures will be warmer with highs in the middle 50s.
LOOKING AHEAD
There is a fair amount of uncertainty as we head into the new year. We will need to keep our eye on a low pressure system that is expected to bring us cooler weather and chances of precipitation.
The track of this system is very uncertain and will become more clear over the next several days. We will keep an eye on this system, but at this time there is no need to worry.
Temperatures, at least temporarily, are looking colder on the back side of this system.