Central Missouri is often used to weather whiplash. In the span of a two days we will go from temperatures in the 60s to potential for accumulating snow then back into the 50s. The roller coaster will enter its most extreme section yet.
TWO HOLIDAY FORECASTS
The next two days will feature a lot of busy plans for many, and both days look to be different in terms of weather.
Super Bowl
Temperatures on Super Bowl Sunday will be cold with highs only in the 30s, but a breeze will keep wind chill values in the 10s over northern Missouri and the 20s over southern Missouri. Temperatures overnight will hover in the low 20s, with wind chill values in the 10s.
Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day will be a remarkable improvement from today with high temperatures nearly 15 degrees warmer than today. The breeze relaxes, meaning the wind chill values will only be a few degrees cooler than the actual high. If you have any special outdoor evening plans, grab that jacket or sweatshirt!
MID-WEEK STORM SYSTEM
Temperatures on Tuesday jump 15 degrees higher than Monday with highs reaching the 60s. If you are looking for a good day to be outdoors, Tuesday is the day to do it as forecast changes begin quickly.
Despite Wednesday also reaching 60, we will do so in the late morning into the early afternoon. During the afternoon hours rain begins to move in. Some of this rain could be heavy at times with rainfall amounts between 1-2" possible before things transition. A rumble of thunder or two can not be ruled out either.
Temperatures plummet Wednesday night by 40 degrees. As those temperatures fall, the rain will begin to transition to a wintry mix, then snow by daybreak Thursday morning. Most of the snow will move out Thursday afternoon.
Although it is to early to talk snow amounts, lighter amounts are expected. Still many questions regarding exact track, timing of the transition to snow, and how long the snow lasts on Thursday. As always, stay with KOMU as the event gets closer and we get a better picture of what might occur.
Any snow that falls on Thursday will likely melt quickly as temperatures rebound by the weekend into the 40s and 50s.