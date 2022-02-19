With the last winter storm well in the rearview mirror, we now look ahead to the potential of more wintry weather into next week. Buckle up, because it is a wild wide of temperature swings, rainfall, and some snow potential.
A FAST WARM-UP
A cold front moved through the state this morning, dropping temperatures slightly for Saturday. Highs will only be in the lower 30s, but due to the abundant sunshine expect some snow melt this afternoon.
Any snow that does melt tonight will likely not refreeze for long. Temperatures will dip into the 20s this evening, but will gradually warm overnight to above freezing by Sunday morning. Those winds begin to crank out of the south, gusting up to 20mph during the morning. By Sunday afternoon, winds could gust up to 30mph.
Temperatures jump almost 30 degrees by tomorrow, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s over Central Missouri. Expect lots of snow melt to occur on Sunday with the abundant sunshine expected. Monday is more of the same with temperatures going into the middle 60s, a few spots over southern Missouri could flirt with the 70s.
TWO STORM SYSTEMS NEXT WEEK
The active weather pattern will continue into next week as two storm systems take aim on central Missouri.
System 1: Tuesday
A cold front will slowly sink southward through the day on Monday, a storm system will move out from Oklahoma and Kansas into Missouri during the day on Tuesday. Considerable cloudiness will be present on both days, and temperatures will slowly begin to drop during the day on Tuesday.
The main question is how much moisture arrives ahead of the cold front. If we get more moisture, rain chances will increase, less moisture and we remain cloudy. The exact track is also uncertain, any shift to the north could bring a greater rain chance, a shift south could mean some light wintry weather.
This will be mostly a rain event, but the heaviest rain will be over southern Missouri where both strong thunderstorms and flooding will be a concern. We could see some light snow on the backside before it moves away, but no accumulation is expected.
System 2: Thursday
The cold air from system 1 will hang around through the rest of the week, meaning we will be in the range for wintry weather. A storm system will move through Wednesday night, but most of this will be to our south. A secondary storm system moved overhead on Thursday, bringing a chance of snow with it. Due to the cold temperatures, this looks to be a snow event, but any shift north in the track could introduce some wintry mix. We will be closely watching.
Although it is too early for any specific details, any snow that falls on Thursday will likely accumulate. Keep updated with KOMU over the next few days as we get more details.
THE WEEKEND AND BEYOND
Drier weather arrives in time for next weekend, colder air continues but a return to seasonal temperatures is possible by early next week. The active weather pattern might continue into the end of February with below average temperatures and equal to slightly below-average chances for precip, meaning winter is not over for Central Missouri.