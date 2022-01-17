Be ready for another few days of hard use on heaters later this week. Temperatures will be rising and falling abruptly this week, featuring both mild conditions and frigid conditions.
We are still caught up in lots of morning clouds Monday that will stick around for much of the day. By this afternoon, some limited sunshine should return, but temperatures will remain cold with highs only in the lower to middle 30s.
Temps today are probably not warm enough to help melt snow and ice on roads or sidewalks. We will have to wait until tomorrow.
TUESDAY'S WARM-UP
Overnight Monday will be a developing southwest breeze that will help push in not just warmer air, but some extra sunshine too! You will still want to be bundled up Tuesday but heavy winter coats will not be needed tomorrow. Highs will be near 50 with wind chills in the 40s.
ARCTIC CHILL
Arriving late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be a passing cold front that will not only remove our mild Tuesday air, but usher in an arctic-like chill for the remainder of this week.
Dangerous temperatures and wind chills are expected from Wednesday through Friday where highs will generally only reach the upper 10s with morning lows approaching zero degrees. Wind chills may be in the negative during the mornings.
A warmer pattern is expected by the weekend with highs returning back in the lower to middle 30s, still below normal for this time of year. So far, we are running about -0.5 to -1.0 degrees below normal for the month of January.