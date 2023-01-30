Areas of patchy ice will be possible on some mid-Missouri roads this morning. Drive carefully!
Most of the ice accumulation on roads in central Missouri occurred on roads from Jefferson City and to the east/southeast.
As of 4am, any sleet/fr. rain showers are over southeastern Missouri along I-44...That seems to be where the main impacts to travel is this morning, tooElsewhere, I-70 may be slick from Montgomery county and east into STL, otherwise very dry in Mid-MO pic.twitter.com/MZMnVmvioq— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 30, 2023
Please do not get caught off guard by "dry" conditions around the regions as there may still be ice on some roads in Columbia leading to slick morning travel conditions. Air temps will be in the 10s with brisk wind chills from zero to five degrees!
There will be some sunny-breaks today , but don't expect a ton of sunshine with highs only reaching the lower to middle 20s this afternoon. Winds will remain breezy out from the north at 10-15mph.
We do have another chance for freezing precipitation Tuesday over the Lake of the Ozarks and southern Missouri which could lead to another round impacts for locations around I-44 and south. Locations north of Lake of the Ozarks will likely remain dry with impacts not expected north of the Lake.
The rest of the week will see passing clouds, but largely a dry forecast with temps slowly beginning to warm. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain cold with highs in the 20s/30s. By Thursday and Friday, temps will warm back in the 40s. We could reach 50 degrees this weekend.