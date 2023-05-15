Today
The week starts off with a cooler and rainy Monday as we'll struggle to warm into the low 70s today. Be wary of fog this morning causing decreased visibility across the state.
Cloud cover sticks around as scattered showers beginning this morning persist throughout the day. Rain continues overnight, and you might hear a few rumbles of thunder or get woken up by some rain as isolated thunderstorms pass through.
Tuesday and the Rest of the Week
Rain continues into the morning on Tuesday, drying out around lunchtime. We should be able to see some sunshine by the afternoon, and the sunshine trend continues to increase for Wednesday. This will help fuel our warm up back into the upper 70s for the latter half of the week.
Rain chances return Thursday and Friday, which will help cool us down into the middle 70s. Expect sunshine to build in for the weekend as temperatures warm back up. There are plenty of roller coaster temperature changes in store for the week ahead, so make sure to keep checking back in with us!