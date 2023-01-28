The Weekend
Saturday starts out warm with highs in the low 50s. Expect a breezy day with wind gusts reaching 25 mph. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day will give way to scattered rain showers this evening. As temperatures cool overnight, this will transition to a wintry mix that will dry out by Sunday morning.
Sunday will bring much cooler temperatures with a high temperature in the upper 20s, never allowing us to get above freezing. You'll need to defrost your vehicle if you're heading anywhere tomorrow because the precipitation that falls tonight will stay frozen on your windshield.
Monday and the Week Ahead
We might be able to see a few flurries Monday night into Tuesday, but the cooler temperatures are the bigger story for next week. After our drop in temperatures tonight, don't expect to warm up past freezing until Wednesday. Make sure to bundle up as we end January with some frozen days! Though we start the week off on a cold note, we will be back into the 40s as we begin next weekend.