So far this week we've had summer-like days in central Missouri with high temperatures in the 80s, but we are going back to seasonal weather including springtime thunderstorms.
Showers and thunderstorms return for Wednesday. Rain will be heavy at times, especially in the afternoon and evening. The good news? The severe weather threat looks low and sunshine is back for the weekend! pic.twitter.com/kMSCM6fxOP— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 27, 2021
WEDNESDAY’S OUTLOOK
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin in the morning and a few of these could be on the strong side with pea to nickel size hail and 40-50 mph wind gusts. In addition, locally heavy rain is possible in these storms.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to become widespread through the afternoon. The severe weather threat for these will be low, due to a lack of instability, but heavy rain will remain a concern with ample moisture in place.
Showers and thunderstorms can be tricky to determine where the highest totals set up, but the most likely areas for heavy rain are south of I-70 in central Missouri.
Localized flooding of small creeks and streams is possible and localized flash flooding can’t be ruled out as thunderstorms move over the same locations.
Download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App to keep tabs on these storms with interactive radar and get updates from the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team!
The Storm Mode Index for Wednesday is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) through the day as the severe weather threat looks fairly low. The main concern will be localized flooding through the day as heavy rain falls. Additionally, small hail is possible in the morning and midday.
HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND
Thursday may feature lingering showers in the morning, but some sunshine is possible in the afternoon with highs only reaching the upper 60s to around 70.
Sunshine will return in abundance for Friday and Saturday with temperatures warming into the lower 70s on Friday and the upper 70s on Saturday.
Sunday will feature a few extra clouds and that will ultimately determine how warm we're allowed to get. If we see fewer clouds then 80s will be possible but heavier cloud cover may result in top temps only reaching the upper 70s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week will feature passing showers and thunderstorm chances in the beginning of the week. We will likely be in a similar pattern as this week with a cool down and dry off after the mid-week hump.