Tuesday morning's storms left portions of Mid-MO with several inches of rain while others remained bone-dry. As we continue into the morning on Wednesday, a very similar set-up is taking place.
Tuesday Evening
The rest of Tuesday evening will remain mostly dry. There is the potential for a few light, spotty showers, but many will not see rain this evening.
Humidity will be the main story this evening as leftover moisture is leaving us with very sticky conditions.
Tuesday Overnight
Storms will begin firing late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. This will be a very similar set-up to what we saw on Monday night.
We will once again be in a Storm Mode Index of 2 for the potential for flash flooding associated with heavy downpours.
Storms will, also once again, be very stationary and will not see much movement from the time they begin to when rain ends. This could lead to rainfall amounts to be between 2-4 inches for areas that see heaviest rainfall, while others see little to none.
Heavy rainfall will raise concern for flash flood potential. If you run in to a flooded area remember to not enter any flooded waters and follow guidance from emergency officials.
Wednesday Afternoon
Once rain ends, we will start to see a mixture of sunshine and clouds over Mid-Missouri. This will lead to a variance in temperatures across the region. Areas that see more cloud cover and rain will see slightly lower temps while areas that see more sun could see temps near the middle 90s.
All of Mid-MO will see high levels of humidity which will allow heat indices to be higher than actual temps. Due to this, portions of western Mid-MO are under a Heat Advisory as heat indices could reach near triple digits.
Wednesday Night and Beyond
Wednesday night, again, looks to have a very similar set up with a line of training thunderstorms overnight into early on Thursday morning. Temperatures on Thursday will likely be slightly warmer with heat indices near triple digits.
Temperatures drop a few degrees into the end of the week and into the weekend, but the coolest temps look to begin next week.