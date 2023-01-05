While we are far from the record highs experienced earlier in the week, temps will be slightly warmer heading into the weekend.
It is still a chilly day and that wind has yet to fully settle down thanks to the storm from earlier this week (responsible for tornadoes across the south) still spinning over the Midwest.
Temps this morning will be in the lower 30s with a west wind at 10-15 mph. Just like yesterday, clouds will be passing by at times and limits the full sunshine for another day...Look for temps in the upper 30s this afternoon. Locations near the Lake of the Ozarks could reach 40 degrees.
Clear skies tonight will help temps drop in the middle 20s, regionally.
Friday will be a warmer day with highs jumping in the middle to upper 40s! There should be plenty of sunshine to begin the day before more clouds and a new storm system arrives heading into the evening.
This new storm system could bring rain in to late Friday night and throughout Saturday morning. So, it might be a rainy start to the weekend. We will have to monitor northern Missouri for the chance of a wintry mix if temps remain too low (near freezing) Saturday morning. The afternoon is expected to reach the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Overall, the following days after Saturday will be at or above normal with highs in the 40s. We might reach as high as 50 degrees Monday of next week before cooling in the lower 40s for the rest of next week. Our next chances for rain outside of Saturday would be later next week.