Just as expected, it has been a cloudy day with stagnant temperatures. You can expect more of the same for Friday, but we should see at least a little sunshine for the weekend.
FRIDAY FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the upper 20s for our Friday with wind chills in the lower 20s to upper 10s in a few locations. Skies will be cloudy as well
Clouds will remain persistent across central Missouri through the day and there will be just enough moisture that we could see a few flurries develop. These will not accumulate or cause issues, but don’t be caught off guard if you see a flake or two fly through the air. Highs will reach the middle 30s. Wind chills highs will climb into the middle to upper 30s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Saturday will feature high pressure building into the upper Midwest, and this should help clouds give way to a little sunshine! Now I still expect more clouds than sun, but we’ll take what we can get. Highs will be in the middle 30s.
Sunday will feature more cloud cover with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 30s.
Sunday’s additional cloud cover will be the result of a low pressure system passing across Texas into the deep south. Precipitation is not expected to reach the state of Missouri with this low.
LOOKING AHEAD
A ridge will build out to the west and push east through the early and middle part of next week.
This ridge will also allow for much more sunshine! Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 40s and temperatures will continue to increase for Wednesday.
Temperatures do look to cool slightly by the end of the week into the weekend.