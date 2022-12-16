A cold forecast will be in the works for the next few days and it will feel like winter.
We will see more cloud cover and limited sunshine for Friday and Saturday...We may even see more snow flurries, too! (just and observation of the cold air over Missouri)
Temperatures this morning are in the middle to upper 20s with wind chills in the middle 10s. We will only warm to near 32 degrees this afternoon and Saturday.
Sunday will be a warmer day and appears to be the first sunny day in some time. While the sun is brief, we will be able to enjoy a warmer day with highs to close the weekend in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
Next week is still messy, but we have a pretty good idea on what will happen Monday and Wednesday night-Thursday morning.
We do know the air will be turning very cold by late next week and we are even more confident in saying the snow accumulations out of those two separate storm systems will be around an inch or less. Friday will be the coldest day with temps generally ranging from 8-14 degrees. Morning lows could drop below zero with wind chills around -10F to close next week.
Looking ahead into Christmas weekend, be ready for frigid air and sunshine. A large and heavy high pressure system is expected to move in over the central and northern plains which will help lock in some of the arctic air even into New Years week.