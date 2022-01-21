After a very cold couple of days temperatures are going to be warmer for the weekend.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Increasing cloud cover and southerly winds will help keep temperatures warmer overnight. The low should be around 15° in the middle of the night with temperatures warming slightly by sunrise.
Highs are expected to warm to near 40 for the afternoon.
We're looking warmer into the weekend! High temperatures will be near 40° with partly to mostly cloudy skies. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/oYRXWOGRn9— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 21, 2022
Sunday looks to be just a touch cooler with highs in the upper 30s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
LOOKING AHEAD
Monday will be a day filled with above average temperatures and increasing amounts of cloud cover. Highs will warm to the upper 40s to near 50.
Another cold blast of air is set to arrive Monday night brining a significant cool down on Tuesday with high temperatures in the 20s.
Wednesday is likely to start in the single digits with highs in the upper 20s before another warming trend starts at the end of the week.