Temperatures will briefly warm up today, but we will cool a fair amount for Friday as a cold front passes through the region tonight.
Today we will see mainly sunny skies through the day with highs reaching near 60° this afternoon.
Overnight, a cold front will pass and skies will clear. Lows are expected to reach the middle to upper 20s.
November 12, 2020
A Chilly Friday
A widespread front and freeze is expected to start the day with sunny skies. We will start the day in the middle to upper 20s and warm into the upper 40s by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny though the day, but cloud cover will increase into the afternoon ahead of our next storm system.
Saturday rain chances
A couple of waves of energy will push our way Saturday bringing chances of rainfall. The most likely time for us to see rainfall is early in the morning. During the day, passing off and on showers are expected with rain chances increasing again slightly by the evening.
Saturday does not look to be a wash out, but it will be a day to keep the umbrella handy. Rainfall totals will likely range from 0.25-0.75”.
Windy for the weekend
Despite the rain on Saturday, it will be a warmer day. The main reason for the warmer air will be the passing of a warm front in the morning, and winds picking up out of the south gusting up to 30 MPH.
A cold front will kick through Saturday night into Sunday. This will shift winds out of the north, ushering in cooler air and it will be windy. Winds are expected to gust up to 35-45MPH possible.
Looking ahead
The pattern ahead looks quiet with no significant rain chance for the week ahead. Skies should be sunny, highs are expected to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. These temperatures will be above average for this time of the year