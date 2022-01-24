A cold front moved through the region Monday afternoon. This front is going to set the stage for another frigid couple of days.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with temperatures in the lower 10s and wind chills near, or slightly below 0.
Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny through the day with highs warming to the middle 20s. Wind chills will peak in the 10s for the afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
Another frigid day is expected on Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be in the single digits, but winds do look to be fairly calm. This means that the wind chill won’t be a significant factor, but still wind chills will range from 0 to -5°.
High temperatures on Wednesday will warm to the upper 20s.
Warmer air will surge into the region on Thursday with highs warming to the lower 40s. This warmer air will be accompanied by mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or sprinkles can’t be ruled out.
Temperatures will drop as a cold front arrives into Friday with highs near 30°, but that cool down will be fairly short lived with highs back in the 40s for the weekend.