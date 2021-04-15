While the temperatures have trended cooler than normal this week, we have relatively stayed rain-free. That will change come Friday when our next storm system takes a slow pass over Missouri.
THURSDAY'S FORECAST
There was a chance for frost in central Missouri this morning, but morning temps have stayed relatively warm in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Temps have yet to cool enough for wide-spread frost due to slow-clearing clouds. It is dewy though, so there's still a chance. Temps just not cold enough and it's still windy. Best area for frost will be well north of I-70 this morning. Most should be frost-free elsewhere pic.twitter.com/1QZMyXSN8l— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 15, 2021
Therefore, it appears frost will mainly develop over northern Missouri, generally north of I-70 where skies were clearer overnight leading to temps in the lower to middle 30s.
It looks to be another beautiful, sunny day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds will increase late in the day and tonight.
FRIDAY AND A RETURN OF RAIN
Starting in the morning, skies will become mostly cloudy with rain developing over Kansas City. This rain will be come more widespread over central and western Missouri, but will struggle to develop over eastern Missouri during the day.
This rain will continue off and on even into Saturday, but there will be more dry-time than rain-time Saturday. Sunday is now trending mostly dry with main rain chances closer to St Louis.
Rainfall amounts will generally be around 0.25" to 0.75" from Friday through Sunday. The heaviest of this rain will be closer to the Kansas City area, lesser amounts expected toward St Louis.
PREVIEW OF NEXT WEEK
The cooler than normal pattern will continue and there's even a chance for parts of eastern Kansas to receive snow on Tuesday! Don't worry. We will not see snow next week, but the air will be very cold for a few more days. There may be another chance for frost mid next week too.
Finally, by next weekend, the mean flow of the jet stream will be more out of the south and should lead to a warmer temperature pattern to close out the month where highs will be in the upper 60s.