Temperatures have been much cooler today and that cooler trend is expected to continue into Thursday.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly cloudy skies are expected in the morning, but sunshine should increase through the day. It will be a cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the upper 20s with highs getting to the upper 30s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Friday looks to be a warmer day with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover expected with highs reaching the middle to upper 40s. We’ll watch for a slight chance of rain on Saturday that will bring in slightly cooler air, in the lower 40s by Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to continue in the 40s into early next week with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.