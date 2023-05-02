Morning temperatures will be cooler today due to a significant lack of cloud cover overnight. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.
There will continue to be a lack of cloud cover throughout the day, with an abundant amount of sunshine will bring temperatures back to the middle 60s.
Another similarity from yesterday will be wind speeds. Winds will be slightly lower than yesterday, but winds could gust up to 35MPH this afternoon. This will be the last breezy day of the week. Winds will be fairly calm on Wednesday.
There will also be a shift in wind direction from northwest today to south by Thursday, which will bring in a warmer airmass into mid-MO and will allow our temperatures to warm into the weekend.
This will also bring rain chances by Thursday that will likely continue overnight into Friday morning.