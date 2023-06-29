The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team expects heat index values to hit the triple digits again on Friday, and there will be another chance of morning storms.
Thursday morning storms produced strong wind gusts across northern Missouri.
Looks like strong winds caused some damage in Moberly, Missouri. Thank you to Dave Samuel for sharing. @KOMUnews @kesley_wx #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo https://t.co/Ph9HQdrEGA— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 29, 2023
A heat advisory is in effect through Friday evening as heat index values are expected to reach the triple digits.
FRIDAY MORNING STORMS
Another line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to track across northern Missouri on Friday morning. We'll need to watch the track closely and we'll let you know if it changes.
Any storms on Friday morning could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team will be in Storm Mode 2, because there could be some issues and you'll want to stay updated.
TRACKING THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY
Any passing storms will help keep temperature slightly cooler across northern Missouri, but overall it is expected to be another hot and humid day with highs reaching into the upper 90s with heat index values between 103-108° during the afternoon.
HEAT SAFETY
Extreme heat kills more people than any other kind of weather including tornadoes, flooding and hurricanes. It’s a bit of a silent danger, because we can’t see it physically like we can see a flood or other kind of event.
Heat tends to affect children, pets and the elderly more than other groups. Check on those around you and make sure they have a way to stay cool and are drinking plenty of weather
You should also be on the lookout for signs of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
WEEKEND FORECAST
A cold front is expected to arrive on Saturday bringing a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms and slightly cooler air.
Saturday will feature passing showers and storms, mainly in the morning and then again in the evening. The day will not be a washout, but we'll need to watch the radar at times. A few storms could become strong to severe.
Temperatures drop a little more on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, severe weather is not expected.
Temperatures are expected to warm back to the 90s early next week.