The stretch of record highs and lows continue this week as Thursday brings more 90 degree weather.
We have really shattered some records this week and it looks like Thursday will be another day of the same. Morning temps are already in the lower to middle 70s (AM record highest low of 70 degrees).
There will be lots of sunshine today with highs once again in the lower to middle 90s. The record is 93 degrees, set in 1956. We are expecting 94 degrees.
However, the trends are cooler over the coming days. Passing frontal systems will present thunderstorm chances and slightly cooler air will begin returning to the region.
Thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon, Friday night and early Saturday morning. There will be another chance for rain on Sunday.
Overall, the main focus will be the cooler weather. Highs over the weekend will only reach the 70s and 80s, plus highs over next week will also remain fairly cooler than experienced this week.