Temperatures this Wednesday morning will be in the lower to middle 60s across mid-MO. Once the sun comes up, temperatures will rise quickly. By 8AM, temps will range in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
By this afternoon, high temperatures will flirt with the lower 90s under a sunny sky. You may notice a slight haze to our sky as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts back into mid-MO thanks to more northerly wind flow.
Throughout the week, we've talked about rain chances for the end of the week and the weekend. Those rain chances have shifted back to the weekend. Slim rain chances move in Friday evening and night before leading to dry time on Saturday. Showers and storms move in late Saturday after a warm, sunny day. Rain could continue off and on throughout the day on Sunday, but looks to dry out by Monday.