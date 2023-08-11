Good Friday morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a few clouds around. It will be hot and humid today before some rain chances move in overnight and for this weekend.
Hot, Humid, Sunny Friday
For your Friday, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine. It will be hot and humid with feel-like temperatures in the middle and upper 90s. Stay hydrated today.
Late Evening and Overnight Storms
Showers and storms will move in after 8 p.m. tonight. Heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats overnight.
With that in mind, we are in a Storm Mode Index of a TWO, so stay weather aware overnight. These will move out by morning.
Rain Chances This Weekend
Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected this weekend. Some of these could become strong to severe with damaging winds. Timing and threats are still VERY uncertain but just stay up-to-date with the forecast into the weekend.
Our best chance for storms will likely be Sunday late afternoon and into the evening.