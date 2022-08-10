These temperatures just keep gracing mid-Missouri! Another day of seasonal temperatures and low humidity is in the books for tomorrow.
As temperatures cool down tonight, we could get really close to the dewpoint temperature which could lead to the possibility of fog in fog-prone areas. These places would include areas near rivers and other bodies of water.
The fog should burn off before mid-morning. Daytime highs tomorrow should reach the upper 80s, maybe breaking 90 in a few places near southern Missouri.
As we look ahead to this weekend, temperatures and humidity begin to rise once again; however, this will be short lived. This weekend brings temperatures in the lower to middle 90s, but with added humidity heat indices could near triple digits.
At the start of next week, temperatures take another dip to below seasonally average temperatures with some isolated chances for showers and storms.