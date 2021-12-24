It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas... well maybe if you're from southern California!
So far every Friday in December 2021 there have been high temperatures that have come very close to, or have broken records and today is no different. The record for December 24th in Columbia was set in 1955 with a high of 69 degrees and we have already broken that record!
While record breaking temperatures may not stick around, above average temperatures will continue throughout the middle of next week.
A cold front tonight will lead cooler temperatures into Missouri over Christmas weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the middle 50s.
Santa may want to keep his umbrella handy tonight as this cold front will also bring our next chance of rain. This rain will be light, end in the early hours of the morning, and stay mainly north of I-70. There will be another chance for rain Sunday afternoon and evening.