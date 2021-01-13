TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Yesterday's high temperature reached 54 degrees in Columbia and we saw a lot of people out walking around.

Many took the opportunity to enjoy the milder January weather! We get one more day of this comfortable weather before the roller coaster begins.

One more beautiful day to be outdoorsHighs in the middle to upper 50s today! Perfect to pop outside for a quick afternoon walk break at workhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vC9zebsPPO — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 13, 2021

Today will be nothing record-breaking (records range from upper 60s to lower 70s), but it's another day to be outdoors if you can. A few extra midday clouds with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

THURSDAY'S COLD FRONT

Thursday quickly becomes windy and chilly at times, but the BIG drop in temps will hold off until the evening. We will have a slight chance for rain when the cold front passes through Missouri in the morning, but most may stay dry altogether.

Winds will be the biggest factor Thursday as winds out from the west and northwest could gust up to 40 mph.

SNOW CHANCE ON FRIDAY

There will be a chance for snow showers on Friday as air temperatures become cold enough for frozen precipitation. Winds will still remain a major factor with gusts out from the northwest up to 40 mph.

Snow accumulations would remain under 1" if we were to receive any accumulative snow. Most would receive just a dusting as snow crystals are not expected to grow very large. This snow may last off and on even into early Saturday morning.