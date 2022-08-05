Humidity will be high over this upcoming weekend, causing dangerous heat indices with isolated storm chances.
Heat index values will reach 100 Friday, climbing to around 106 for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the middle 90s during the afternoons this weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for nearly all of Missouri from Saturday at 11am until 8pm Sat. evening. As kids football caps and other sports continue, make sure proper hydration is met before, during and after these events to prevent heat exhaustion, or heat stroke, which can be fatal.
More heat advisories for Missouri have been issued - in effect for Saturday from 11am until 8pm We could also see this advisory extended into Sunday as the heat index will be around 106 in the afternoons bother Sat. and Sun.https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/X1zdPLIlwg— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 5, 2022
STORMS IN THE AFTERNOON
As experienced in the St Louis area and parts of Gasconade, Osage and Maries Counties, storms have popped up during the last few afternoons while others stay completely dry. This "pop-up" pattern will continue this weekend providing 10-20% chances for isolated storms in the afternoons due to this heavy humidity.
Monday's storm potential is different due to a passing cold front providing the lift in the atmosphere for thunderstorms. The rain become more widespread this way, versus the isolated pop-up variety. Showers and storms will be possible from Monday morning until Tuesday morning.
Next week will be much cooler and less humid, too! A passing cold front on Monday will lead to this welcomed change in pattern where temperatures will generally reach the middle to upper 80s for much of next week. Morning temps will also be cooler.