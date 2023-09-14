The remainder of the evening will remain pleasant as temps drop to the lower to middle 50s overnight. There will once again be the possibility of patchy fog for Friday morning.
A mostly sunny sky will start off the day on Friday but cloud cover will increase through the evening on Friday.
Although we will see an increase in cloud cover, Friday will still remain dry. Rain chances return Saturday.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but rain chances will likely hold off until the late afternoon.
Temps are back in the 80s for next week with a few chances for rain mid-week.