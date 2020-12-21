Mild and breezy conditions are expected for this afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 50s and plenty of sunshine.
Stargazers will want to look to the sky tonight between 4:45-7PM to see “The Great Conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn. The two planets, from our vantage point, will be separated by 1/5th of the apparent diameter of the moon.
Skies are looking clear for this evening and temperatures will be very mild by December standards.
Another Mild Day
Tuesday will be another day with temperatures 15-20° above average with sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting up to 25MPH in the afternoon.
Cooler air heads this way
A cold front heads our direction on Wednesday, bringing showers through the day and falling temperatures. Highs will likely reach the upper 40s before temperatures slowly drop to the lower 40s to upper 30s.
Rain will likely wrap up by the evening, but a few sprinkles and flurries are possible on the back side of this system on Wednesday evening. These are not expected to accumulate or to cause any issues.
Cold air will filter in for Thursday. Temperatures will start in the lower 20s and only warm to the upper 20s, but the big story of the day will be the wind chills. Wind chills will be start in the single digits and only reach the teens.
Christmas day, Friday, will start on another cool note with single digit wind chills and actual temperatures in the 10s. Abundant sunshine is expected through the day with highs returning to a more seasonal level, in the middle 30s.
Looking ahead
Temperatures will return to above average as we head into the weekend and early next week with highs in the 40s. The pattern does look a little unsettled, with a few systems passing through, but there is still a lot of uncertainty as to if any of these systems will have moisture.