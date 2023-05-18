Thursday's forecast is very similar to Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
Dry conditions will continue into today, but there could be rain chances by tomorrow. Not every one will be seeing rain. There is still very dry air over mid-MO that will be difficult for the rain to fight through. Any rain that makes it to the ground will be light.
Also on Friday, temperatures will be cooler. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 70s, but we will likely reach the high temperature before noon and then cool throughout the rest of the day.
Heading into the weekend, temperatures remain cooler on Saturday but warm up on Sunday. Both days this weekend will be dry.