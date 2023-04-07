There could be more patchy frost this morning as temperatures are in the middle 30s early this morning. We will continue to warm temperatures throughout the afternoon before getting into the middle 60s.
Friday evening temperatures will be on the chillier side. We will be back in the lower and middle 50s by this evening.
This weekends forecast is once again looking warm, mild, and dry. Saturday will be in the upper 60s and Sunday will be in the lower 70s. This Easter forecast is also looking pleasant.
Looking ahead to next week, the warming trend continues and will peak out in the lower 80s by Thursday.