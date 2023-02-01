A new month is here and one that typically holds most of our snowfall. We will have to wait some time for more wintry weather.
Just how warm was the month of January for the region?
Temps ran 6.9 degrees above normal. This was the 7th warmest January on record for Columbia, 9th warmest for St Louis, 7th warmest for Lake of the Ozarks, 11th warmest for Kansas City and 14th warmest for Kirksville. Records go back in the 1880s, nearly 130 years ago.
We had 8 of 31 days above 55º...Nightly temps ran much warmer, about 6 degrees warmer than normal.
Average temperatures have been well above normal during the past 30 days! #inwx pic.twitter.com/ee9diTVYcj— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 27, 2023
Jim Angel, a former state climatologist for the State of Illinois says, "A real concern with warm winters. Plants can break dormancy too early, making them vulnerable to spring frost. Some fruit trees require so many hours of cold weather or they don’t produce well."
It was too warm for much of the month - we mainly had rain instead of snow. We had two main snowfalls last month: on the 12th and the 25th totaling 2.7" of snowfall for Columbia. We average around 6.0" snowfall in January.
Areas south of Columbia from Jefferson City to Lake of the Ozarks received closer to 6.0" - 8.0" of snow for the month due to the thundersnow event on January 12.
UPCOMING WEATHER
Wednesday will begin a warming trend! Starting this morning, temps will be down in the lower 10s with wind chills in the single digits thanks to a developing southerly breeze.
There will be a mix of passing clouds and sunshine today with afternoon temps rising above freezing for the first time since Saturday evening. Highs today will reach the upper 30s.
The rest of the week will be even warmer and featuring increased sunshine! Temps will be in the middle 40s Thursday, turning briefly colder on Friday with highs n the lower 30s.
This weekend looks mild and partly cloudy with temps in the upper 40s Saturday, reaching the lower 50s Sunday.
Next week will be wet from Tuesday through Thursday, but appears to mainly feature rain chances as temps will be too warm for winter weather at this time.