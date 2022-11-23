Enjoy another very mild day and more sunshine before the next storm system arrives tomorrow. Details below on rain possible on Thanksgiving Day.
For now, expect lots of morning sunshine and a quick warm-up out from temps in the 30s, reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. There will be an increase in clouds this afternoon and evening.
THANKSGIVING DAY
It now looks to be a rainy and cooler holiday depending on where you will be in the state of Missouri.
Widespread rain can be expected throughout the day over southern Missouri, the St Louis area and Springfield. Only sprinkles and light showers are possible, not probable for north and west Missouri in locations of Kansas City, Macon and Chillicothe. There's a good chance some of these locations north and west of Columbia could stay dry all day.
THANKSGIVING WEEKEND
This part of the storm system will clear up Thursday night and skies will become partly sunny Friday leading to a modest warm-up in the upper 40s to lower 50s. While it will be chilly for Mizzou vs. Arkansas, it appears to be a dry day!
The next round of rain will arrive late Friday night and turns Saturday into another rainy day. Winds will shift out from the north as this rain rolls in which will hold temps in the upper 40s Saturday afternoon - a chilly day.
While Saturday is a rainy day, this storm system will exit the region Saturday night and will lead to a cool, sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
We will begin next week with sunshine and highs in the 50s. Tuesday appears very warm and breezy reaching nearly 60 degrees. A strong cold front will pass through the region Wednesday and could bring rain/storms. Expect colder weather to begin the month of December (late next week).