Much of mid-Missouri saw rainfall totals of around half of an inch. Another quick round of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday morning before we dry out for the rest of the week.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday night will be mostly dry for most of the night, but that will change for Wednesday morning as another round of showers is expected to arrive along with a cold front. In addition to the showers we might even hear a few rumbles of thunder!
Rain chances will diminish as we head into the afternoon and sunshine will start to return with highs reaching the lower 70s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be cooler for Thursday as we start in the middle 40s and only reach the middle 60s. In addition to the cooler air we will see windy conditions through the day with gusts up to 30-35 mph possible
Temperatures will remain cooler for Friday, but a brief warm up is expected for Saturday before a bigger push of cooler air arrives for early next week.