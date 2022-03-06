Despite a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings in central Missouri, we escaped with minimal damage. Unfortunately the storms were stronger elsewhere, and deadly tornadoes occurred in southern Iowa. Today we are seeing the colder air from that first system, but another storm system is beginning to move in.
RAIN, THUNDERSTORMS, AND SNOW
Most of the day on Sunday will be dry but with lots of cloud cover. It will also be noticeably cooler than yesterday with highs only reaching the lower 50s, right around average for early March.
After 6pm rain and thunderstorms will move back into central Missouri. Unlike the more isolated nature of the thunderstorms yesterday, this round will be much more widespread. Expect several hours of moderate rainfall and lightning/thunder.
Rainfall amounts could range from .5 - 1.25" across central Missouri, particularly as you get further south and east.
With these thunderstorms there is no risk of severe weather in Mid-MO. However, southern Missouri is under the enhanced risk of severe storms including the possibility of tornadoes. Heads up if you are traveling to that area or have any friends and family down there.
Over northern Missouri, it will be cold enough for light snow. This light snow could get as far south as Saline, Chariton, and Macon Counties during the overnight hours. Towards sunrise on Monday morning flurries or bursts of light snow will be possible for everybody.
We do not expect any accumulation over most of Mid-Missouri, but in the aforementioned counties some could see a light dusting on grassy surfaces. Overall, minimal impact on travel as most of the snow will be gone before rush hour.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures are the complete reverse than they were last week. While we were around 15-20 degrees above average in temperatures last week, this week temperatures will start off 15-20 degrees below average.
Although Monday will be cold, temperatures will return to seasonal conditions by the middle of the week.
A cold front will move into Missouri on Thursday, bringing in much colder air by Friday. Along with it exists the possibility of light snow Thursday night into Friday, although details on exactly when/how much is murky. Check back with KOMU 8 as we get updates.
Temperatures return to the 50s by the end of next weekend.