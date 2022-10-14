Friday will be another dry and windy day as the National Weather Service issues another burn ban for Missouri.
Frosty! The first signs of the cold season on my car in Columbia, MOTemps dropped to around 35 degrees around central Missouri this morning #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/PgLa0DJztP— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 14, 2022
It'll be a cold start to the day as temps fell in the 30s overnight. There will even be some patchy frost around the region! Look for lots of sunshine Friday morning, then some clouds into the afternoon ahead of a passing cold front that arrives overnight. Temps will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s today thanks to gusty west winds.
RED FLAG WARNINGS
Just like yesterday, a Red Flag warning is in effect Friday due to very dry conditions and gusty winds. This warning is the NWS asking residents across the region to refrain from burning leaves or brush due to the risk of out of control fires.
Relative humidity will drop to near 20-25% and winds will be out from the west at 13-18mph, gusting to 35mph in the afternoon. these winds will begin to settle this evening and the weekend will not be windy.
Speaking for the weekend weather, get ready for a great bit of weekend temps and sunshine. There will some passing clouds at times, but overall should be a fantastic weekend with highs in the middle to upper 60s, nightly temps in the lower 40s. Try and see some of the fall colors that are nearing peak! You still have another 10-14 days as peak fall colors for central Missouri will be around October 25th.
Next week will begin very cold and we could see the first wide-spread freeze across the region on Tuesday morning where temps will drop to near, or below 32 degrees. These temps could drop below freezing again Wednesday morning. Warmer weather is expected into next weekend, becoming mild and breezy for Mizzou's Homecoming.