The large-scale pattern from the cold air mass to our north will continue to pump out rounds of colder air and more moisture until the pattern breaks. When will this pattern break, you ask? It may be more than a week from now. In the near future I don't see any major pattern changes. BUCKLE UP!
Road treatment doesn't work well when temperatures are this cold. Therefore, expect slick conditions to continue through the week as we see more snow chances on Wednesday and Thursday. Eventually, we may demolish a record for the coldest Valentine's Day on record.
WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY
Snow is expected to be off and on both days starting late morning on Wednesday and continuing through Thursday afternoon. There will still be some dry time during both Wednesday and Thursday. When it is snowing, snowfall will remain light to moderate
The heaviest of the snow will likely be banded along and north of I-70. This is where we could see 1-3" of total snowfall between both Wednesday and Thursday. Areas south of the I-70 corridor will see a dusting to 2" of snowfall.
There is still some uncertainty with how much dry air and lift will play into this system. That could effect these totals so stay tuned.
The temperatures are going to stay cold as well for both of these days with morning temperatures in the low 10s and highs in the upper 10s.
Remember that all road crews can do is clear snow because salt and brine treatment will be less effective in these temperatures and cloudy skies. So roads will likely be slick and snow covered as snow moves through the region. Additionally, Winds between 10-20 mph will reduce visibility during times of snow. Use caution if traveling.
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy skies are expected. We MIGHT see some sunshine... fingers crossed! It will, however, be even colder with morning temperatures in the single digits and highs in the lower 10s.
WEEKEND ARCTIC AIR
A very strong and cold area of high pressure will dig deep into the United States this weekend as temperatures for nearly the whole of the Lower 48 will go below average, including all the way to the Gulf of Mexico and the Mexico border.
At home, we're looking at temps only reaching the single digits for highs and dropping into the negative single digits for morning lows. This will create morning wind chills in the negative 10s or colder.
There are chances for snow as well, but it is too early to have any confidence in snow potential with this system. Stay tuned.
RECORD WATCH
The main cold temperature record we're watching closely is on Sunday, February 14 when the temperature for the coldest high temperature may smash the previous record by more than ten degrees.
Fun fact, the coldest day in 2020 was on Valentine's Day when we reached 0º.