TUESDAY-THURSDAY: THUNDERSTORM POTENTIAL
There will be another round of storms that arrive starting late this afternoon or early this evening and again these storms could produce heavy rain and small hail. Computer model estimates are around another isolated 1.00" to 1.50" possible tonight which could lead to more flooding this evening and tonight.
Occasional showers and thunderstorms are still possible Wednesday and again gusty winds plus small hail may accompany these storms tomorrow. There will be another, lesser chance for rain on Thursday when our first real taste of sunshine and temps cracking the 80s.
A WEEKEND PREVIEW - DRIER WEATHER?
The jet stream shifts slightly this weekend and should keep most of the rain activity west of the KOMU 8 Viewing Area. A building ridge of high pressure will aid in that too allowing for increased sunshine and very warm temps. Expect highs this weekend in the lower to middle 80s and a noticeable humidity.