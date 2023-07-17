We’ll see a few more passing storms as we head into Tuesday, but like many of the last several instances, many won’t see rain
EVENING STORMS
Thunderstorms that have moved through southern parts of the viewing area this evening will slowly come to an end. Keep track of the storms with the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
We’ll need to watch for two storm opportunities on Tuesday. The first round of storms will be from a weakening line that will be coming out of Nebraska. There are some questions about how strong these storms will be, but they will bring cloud cover and likely help keep temperatures cooler through the day.
This should limit the amount of instability in the atmosphere, but a few strong wind gusts aren’t out of the question. We’ll watch for a few storms that will develop in the evening, mainly east of the viewing area. These could also produce some downpours and strong wind gusts.
Some will get rain, but many will stay dry with highs in the middle 80s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Precipitation chances look lower as temperatures heat up on Wednesday and Thursday with highs back in the 90s. Temperatures should get a little cooler into the weekend before heat returns next week.